BURNS — The following students earned a spot on the second-semester honor roll at Burns Junior-Senior High School for the 2022-23 school year:
12th grade, 4.0Hogan Allen, Emma Bach, Emma Blosmo, Shyanne Howes, Bryce Humphrey, Sydney Hunt, Daljit Kaur, Emma Norris, Lexi O’Briant, Cody Piasecki, Megan Riley, Maianna Siebert, Colby Smith, Hannah Smith and Logan Stockton
11th grade, 4.0Shelby Clark, Jordan Griess, Savannah Kirkbride, Isabella Laguna, Ethan Norris, Jared Talmadge, Jesse Tarango and Grace Yearout
10th grade, 4.0Cooper Allen, Evy Duffield, Elsie Gilliland, Gage Grommon, Angelita Masias, Jennifer Rooney, Blair Sanchez, Cooper Sanchez, Emma Wiles and Xavier Wilson
9th grade, 4.0Brynn Bach, Aiden Harding, Blake Miller, Rihana Tillman, Hanna Wiggam and Anna Yearout
8th grade, 4.0Sutter Allen, Ashlynn Anderson, Alexandra Bailey, Gage Beliel, Sebastian Buchhammer, Gabriel Camarillo, Riggin Cathcart, Brynna Corbiere, Teagan Dice, Dallen Floy, Christian Genho, Teagan Gorney, Alexis Hand, Myla Medley, Landon Thorup, Colter Wilson and Hadyn Winslow
7th grade, 4.0Tessa Bybee, Cadence Cooper, Emma Cooper, Wyatt Dolan, Madison Gernux, Emily Gilliland, Grace Hale, Brenden Halligan, LJ Hansen, Catelyn Harding, Ailena Herrington, Kane Mandel, Luke Miller, Baylor Odegaard and Xander Wilson
12th grade, 3.6-3.99Lauren Anderson, Dylan Ashworth, Royce Breeden, Lily Brown, Aubrey Burns, Angel Chavez, Jose Flores, Cody Hape, Clay James, Hope Langseth, Katherine Olson, Joseph Steed, Adriana Watson and Brandon Winslow
11th grade, 3.6-3.99Saria Eklund, Madison Foley, Sienna Gallegos, Tehya Gallegos, Brooke K. Hansen, Tagr Holmes and Summer Kinkade
10th grade, 3.6-3.99Ellie Fogg, Tanr Holmes, Hayden Hubbard, Mason Medley, Elyssa Patzer, Tristan Rushing and Mason Terry
9th grade, 3.6-3.99Josie Barrett, Alina Eklund, Julie Ann Hoyt, Brooklyn Kopetzky, Irene Madler, Brady Sutton, Stesha Tidyman and Mariella Wiles
8th grade, 3.6-3.99Mikaela England, Bryce Hansen, Kodie James, Gage Rooney, Caysen Ross, Alexis Snyder and Riley West
7th grade, 3.6-3.99Katie Beavers, Jace Franzen, Kye McCluskey, Hunter Miller, Payton Caves and Schardt Kal Smith
12th grade, 3.0-3.59Jack Archer, D.C. Cathcart, Cale Haws, Cooper Lakin, Delaney McDonnell, Riley McLaughlin, Carly Miller, Yazmin Munoz, Jaspur Nusbaum, Baylen Smith and Dorian Williams
11th grade, 3.0-3.59Sadie Barrett, Adam Brickerd, Isaiah Camarillo, CJ Campbell, Brooke M. Hansen, CharleMarie Jackson, Sage Long, Azriel Lozoya, Flores Joshua Lucas, Connor Matousek, River Matthews, Trinity Mullendore, De’Drick Nichols, Peyton Perez and Michael Stoneking
10th grade, 3.0-3.59Molly Allen, Lane Bybee, Javyn Cruz, Annie Fowler, Dalton Fox, Hailey Galvan, Erika Gully, Emma Herrington, Javonna Hunt, Suriel Lozoya-Flores, Tommy Mahaffy VI, Kinzley Nusbaum, Tyson Rucker, Lexi Smith and Seth Stokesbary
9th grade, 3.0-3.59Stephen Archer, Zachary Austin, Layla Bloom, Haylene Bolejack, Jordan Bolejack, Fredy Cruz Torres, Sadie Estavillo, Isabelle Garcia, Andersen Gillies, Alana Goforth, Zane Howes, Andrew Leininger, Hunter Munson and Alyica Stoneking
8th grade, 3.0-3.59Viggo Aranda, Colby Avery, Jackson Balllard, Braxton Beavers, Quinten Bolejack, Gunner Copeland, Addison Dishman, Justice Eklund, Brendel Evans, Savannah Ferguson, Payten Ferrin, Rutley Hansen, Ayden Howard, Jesse Hughes, Ethan Kennah, Evelyn Blade Linares, William Lucas, Mia Masias, Teegan McLaughlin, Ryan Reardon-Feyerherm, Morgan Rushing, Summer Scheiding, Cody Schissler, Angel Soto, Jack Thomas and Shyla Wilson
7th grade, 3.0-3.59Nicholas Archer, Rayne Collins, Madilynn Edwards, Hayden Garver, Oliver Hare, Jesselee Jackson, Lucas Jones, Derrick Jording, Jaxson Munson, Sarah Northington, Payden O’Briant, Isabella Osterman, Jeffrey Siebert, Koah Sorensen, Payton Spencer and Reagan Tanner
