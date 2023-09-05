Honor roll STOCK for WEB
BURNS — The following students earned a spot on the second-semester honor roll at Burns Junior-Senior High School for the 2022-23 school year:

12th grade, 4.0Hogan Allen, Emma Bach, Emma Blosmo, Shyanne Howes, Bryce Humphrey, Sydney Hunt, Daljit Kaur, Emma Norris, Lexi O’Briant, Cody Piasecki, Megan Riley, Maianna Siebert, Colby Smith, Hannah Smith and Logan Stockton

