BURNS – Lincoln Siebert plans to pursue a career in teaching history after graduating from Burns Junior-Senior High School this coming spring.
“I’ve always enjoyed learning about the past, where we come from and the lessons we can learn from it,” said Siebert, who is particularly interested in ancient history and 19th century U.S. history.
“I’ve kind of always wanted to be a teacher – and it’s something my mom has always wanted me to do, too,” he said, noting that as the eldest of six children, he’s had the opportunity to help his younger siblings with their homework and enjoys guiding young people.
That drive to lead others is what earned him last month’s citizenship award from the Laramie County Retired Education Personnel organization.
“He is driven to serve others, participates in numerous school and community activities, and is extremely polite and considerate of others,” LCREP President Carmen Ladd said. Although the award is typically delivered during a luncheon, the pandemic has halted those gatherings, and Ladd instead presented Siebert with his award at a modified, socially distant ceremony a few weeks ago.
Ladd said she’s especially excited about Siebert’s desire to pursue teaching and “look(s) forward to welcoming him into our fine profession.”
Kaycee Tidyman, the school counselor at Burns, who has known Siebert for four years, said she’s seen Siebert grow into a respectable young adult, and that he “embodies everything that’s good.”
“He’s mature, inspirational, selfless and goes out of his way to do positive things,” said Tidyman, recalling Siebert’s “intentional approach” to leading others during this year’s homecoming week, which was affected by the limitations of the pandemic.
Siebert, who serves as president of Burns’ student council, has been adapting – like all of his peers – to the modifications COVID-19 has forced on schools during the past nine months.
But when he tested positive for COVID-19 right before homecoming week, he had to figure out how to make the celebration happen without being able to organize it in person.
“It was really interesting planning what we were going to do for our pep rally and everything – getting COVID-19 in the middle of it didn’t help,” Siebert said. “It was really weird trying to figure out what activities would work and what wouldn’t, and how to get the student body involved without getting them exposed to COVID-19. It was a very interesting task.”
But rising to the occasion is nothing new for Siebert, who had to adjust to his parents’ decision to adopt four children over the last several years.
“Whenever our parents have to go do stuff, my sister and I often end up babysitting for long periods of time. It ends up turning into a third-parent position pretty often,” said Siebert, who also helps maintain his family’s 35-acre farm.
Whether he’s dealing with family or academic challenges, sports have given Siebert, who wrestles and plays football for Burns, the tools to persevere.
“Wrestling really does make things in life easier,” he said, recalling his vast improvements in the sport over the past few years. “Once you learn to fight through the pain and the fatigue that comes during a six-minute match, you can fight through most things.”