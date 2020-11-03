CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Boyd Brown has announced he intends to resign following the end of the current school year next June.
Citing “recurring health conditions in my life,” Brown told members of the LCSD1 Board of Trustees that he wants to continue in the position until the end of the current contract year, June 30, 2021. He made it official in a letter to the board dated Monday that was sent to the media early Tuesday morning.
“My cancer is recurring,” Brown elaborated in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Tuesday afternoon.
“I need to take care of that right now and make some decisions after.”
Brown came to Cheyenne in July 2018 after serving for four years as superintendent of the Campbell County School District in Gillette. Before that, he served as an associate superintendent of instruction, associate superintendent of instructional support, secondary school principal and physical education teacher in the district.
Brown earned a Doctorate of Education in educational leadership from the University of Wyoming in 2008. He won Wyoming Superintendent of the Year in 2017 and has served as president of the Wyoming Association of School Administrators.
“We did not foresee the major issues that Dr. Brown, in fact, faced with skill, integrity, grace and hard work,” LCSD1 Board of Trustees Chairwoman Marguerite Herman told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in an email, citing “the long-neglected issue of diversity, dealing with the pandemic and now near-catastrophic budget cuts” as unexpected issues Brown responded to as superintendent.
Herman added that she was “heartsick to hear (Brown) was too ill to continue past June. I wished for his recovery and felt bad for our district that we would lose such an excellent superintendent.”
Brown said no one part of his tenure as LCSD1’s superintendent stands out, but he’s proud of the staff’s response to the shutdown of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Since we shut schools down in March and reopened them this year, I’m very proud of the board and all of our staff members and their (desire) to work hard for all of our students.”
Brown said that before he leaves his post, he’ll continue to “move forward” in his work with the board and focus on the district’s emphasis on early literacy, among other initiatives.
Herman, who described Brown as “a trusted and knowledgeable voice among educators, lawmakers and state consultants,” said that before Brown leaves in several months, the district is ready to “deal with the threatened cuts to our funding from the state, on top of the millions we have cut previously.” Gov. Mark Gordon recently directed all school districts to prepare for 10% to 20% cuts to their budgets – a result of collapsing mineral industry revenue, which has historically funded the bulk of Wyoming’s school costs.
Brown’s expertise, Herman said, will serve as a “valuable resource as the Legislature sorts through funding models,” and lead the district through budget cuts “without fatally harming education for our 14,000 students.”
“It was a choice to let the board know early,” Brown said about his announcement Tuesday. “I want them to have the opportunity to get out there and select someone. I’ll be happy to work with the board and whoever they replace me with to make a great transition.”
Brown, who is currently splitting his time between Cheyenne and Houston, where he’s receiving treatment, said he’s not sure what the future holds.
“If things change and my health gets back to where I want it to be, I might jump back in and take another education job.”
“He has a lot to offer education in Wyoming, and I hope he has a chance to do that,” Herman said of Brown’s unexpected departure.
As for what kind of characteristics she’s looking for in Brown’s successor, Herman wants someone who has “knowledge of Wyoming’s education funding system, knowledge of instruction and support operations, appreciation for employees and accessibility to staff, parents and community.”