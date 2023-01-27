CHEYENNE — Carey Junior High School has completed an investigation into an incident this week where students were found with store-bought “white privilege cards," according to the school principal.
“Last April, Laramie County School District 1 issued a call-to-action letter in response to bullying and racism in the community,” Derek Nissen, principal of Carey Junior High, said in an email to parents Friday morning. “At that time, we promised consistent, transparent communications going forward.”
“We just completed an investigation of an incident that occurred earlier this week at Carey Junior High. On that day, a series of store-bought ‘white privilege cards’ were handed out to students at the school,” Nissen said.
He continued that, as a school and a district, “this type of behavior is not aligned to our focus on kindness and compassion.”
Staff is working with a “Sources of Strength” team to provide restorative opportunities to those students who were impacted by the distribution of these cards.
“Since last spring, we have been working on programs that foster kindness and develop language and systems of support for students, staff and the community,” Nissen continued. “Some of these programs include Sources of Strength, Olweus Bullying Prevention and Multi-Tiered Systems of Support. However, an incident such as this reminds us there is still work to be done.”