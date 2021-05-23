Carter Lobatos: Central’s level-headed leader

CHEYENNE – After Carter Lobatos hurt his ankle earlier this school year, his illustrious high school football career came to an unexpected pause.
What might have rattled most people his age, Carter took in stride.
“He handled his injury better than we did,” Rhonda Lobatos, Carter’s mother, said. “He said, ‘Mom, it’s not about the moment, it’s about the legacy.’”
Carter’s level-headed outlook on life is one the reasons why he was selected as one of two Wyoming Tribune Eagle Outstanding Graduates of Laramie County for 2021.
Throughout his life, Carter’s parents have shown him the importance of a strong work ethic, which he’s taken to heart.
Carter and his younger brother, Jaxon, started working for their father’s painting business, I Know a Guy, at a young age. A couple of years ago, the brothers struck out on their own and started their own summer lawn care business called Two Hard Working Brothers.
“I learned a lot about what it takes to go out and get a job and interact with people in a professional way,” he said. “Earning that trust with the customer is huge, because a lot of our business comes through word of mouth.”
At the same time, Carter has also excelled in school and sports, earning recognition as Central High School’s defensive player of the year.
But playing football has shown Carter life lessons he’s been able to apply beyond the field.
“It taught me about relationships, leadership and learning a job. It’s like a full-time job, you just don’t get paid for it,” Lobatos said.
“Knowing you need to figure something out so your team can succeed correlates to the workforce.”
Juggling all of his responsibilities has taught Carter how to manage his time and prioritize the things that are most important to him.
“It means a lot of late nights,” he said. “I don’t have much free time at all, but I still find time to hang out with my friends. We love to go fishing and play poker on Saturday nights.”
Although he’s enjoyed his time in high school, Carter said he’s ready for “the next chapter.”
While he fully intends to pursue higher education, Carter will spend the next year with the Army National Guard. About a month after graduation, he’ll head to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, to start his training.
After he finishes his Guard training next year, he plans to attend the University of Wyoming, where he wants to major in either business or education.
One of his long-term goals is to become a coach. “I love hanging with kids and watching them grow,” he said.
Mike Apodaca, who is both Central’s head football coach and physical education teacher, said Carter “would be a phenomenal coach and leader,” and that the community would be better for it if he does pursue coaching.
“He’s wise beyond his years, and that’s one thing that really sticks out, both as a coach and in the classroom,” Apodaca said. “He’s an incredible leader during a time when good leadership is hard to come by. It can be hard for these kids to stick their necks out and be a positive influence. Carter does that in spades.”