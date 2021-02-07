CASPER – Officials at Casper College have released the names of the students who made the President’s Honor Roll and the Dean’s Honor Roll at Casper College for the 2020 fall semester.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must take at least 12 hours and receive a GPA of 3.5 or better. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, a student must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or better.
Students from southeast Wyoming who were named to Casper College’s President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s Honor Roll are listed below:
President’s Honor Roll
Cheyenne: Dallas Baker, Emily Byrd, Meagan Vanbuskirk, and Giulia Vernati
Chugwater: Amanda Cook
Glendo: Colton Roark
Guernsey: Dominick Ibarra
Laramie: Kenzie Beyer and Roland Wookey
Pine Bluffs: Kammie Ragsdale
Wheatland: Elizabeth Crowley, Emily Morford, and Matthew Wilhelm
Dean’s Honor Roll
Cheyenne: John Blomstedt, Holly Brennecke, Bradley Buchmeier, Elizabeth Calvert, Joshua Eberle, Isaac Garcia, Qarus Hernandez, Jeremy Kleinhans, Destiny Ladd, Jackson Leiby Jacqueline Leonhardt, Jonathan McGraw, Jesse McIrvin, Casey Mullikin, Sara Pilch, Scott Rockhold, and Gabrielle Snell