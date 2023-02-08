CHEYENNE — Students on the speech-and-debate teams from Cheyenne’s Central and East high schools recently took home awards from regional competitions.
Central High
The Central High School speech-and-debate team has returned from a competition hosted by University High School in Greeley, Colorado. Here is how Central students fared:
Rory Dunning took second place in Drama, with Lily Leman taking third place and Chloe Johnson placing sixth.
In Poetry, Ella (Ace) Groves won first place, Addi Bean came in second, and Lily Leman placed third.
In POI: Ariellen Ivester took first place, Bree Wright won third third place, Axie Elsasser placed fifth, and Addi Bean came in sixth.
Zoya Khan placed fifth in Lincoln Douglas Debate.
In Public Forum Debate, Saimaa Widi and Anu Glennie won first place, while Autumn Prindle and Abbi Odell placed sixth.
In Oratory, Lily Leman won first place, Reuben McGuire placed third, Meredith Paul came in fourth, and Isabelle Conwell placed sixth.
Rory Dunning won second place and Austin Winstead came in third in Humor.
In Informative, Axie Elsasser placed third, and Reuben McGuire placed fifth.
Lily Leman and Austin Winstead won first place in Duo.
East High
Cheyenne East’s speech-and-debate team competed at two tournaments this last weekend, one in-person in Riverton and one national-level, virtual tournament called MASQ, which hosted 28 schools from around the country.
In Riverton, East took first place in 4A Sweepstakes and took first place in seven of the 12 events offered. For the second year in a row, East also took first place in Sweepstakes at MASQ, as well as the top two individual sweepstakes awards. Individual results for each tournament are as follows:
Riverton results
In Humor, Davin Ro and Dani Schulz both made semifinals.
In Oratory, Oakley Simons won first place, Josh Thompson came in second, and Zcherina Villegas placed third.
In Poetry, Davin Ro placed first, and Rachel West made semifinals.
In Extemporaneous, Camila Rivera won first place, Ash Beasley came in seventh place, and Paige Welton made semifinals.
In Info, Solomon Henderson came in first, Rosie Zubrod won second place, Clara Kerschner came in third, and Ella Goodman placed sixth.
In Drama, Rachel West won first place, Oakley Simons won third, Dani Schulz placed fourth, and Cristina Welch came in sixth.
East swept the top honors in Duo, with Chloe Fitzgerald and Cristina Welch in first place, Clara Kerschner and Ellie Kerschner in second, and Oakley Simons and Kira Wiederspahn in third.
In POI, Rachel West won first place, Dani Schulz placed second, and Davin Ro placed third.
MASQ results
Oakley Simons made semifinals and Dani Schulz placed third in Drama.
Three pairs of students made semifinals in Duo: Oakley Simons and Kira Wiederspahn; Alyvia Hardy and Davin Ro; and Chloe Fitzgerald and Cristina Welch.
In Humor, Davin Ro won first place, Dani Schulz came in sixth, and Ben Woolsey and Josh Thompson made semifinals.
In Info, Clara Kerschner placed third, Solomon Henderson placed fourth, and Rosie Zubrod and Ella Goodman made semifinals.
In Oratory, Dani Schulz took second place, Zcherina Villegas came in third, and Josh Thompson placed fifth.
East students took the top honors in Poetry, with Rachel West in first place, Davin Ro in second and Dani Schulz in third.
In POI, Rachel West placed second, and Davin Ro placed sixth.
In Individual Sweepstakes, Dani Schulz took first place, and Davin Ro placed second.