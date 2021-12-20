...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday. Winds could remain
elevated Tuesday night through Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Central debate competes against students in 15 states and three countries
CHEYENNE – Central High School speech and debate team took home first place in the "East Holiday Classic" 4A sweepstakes, which included more than 800 entries from students in 15 states and three different countries.
There were two separate debates hosted by East High School, a live and asynchronous for novice and varsity competitors.
Gwen Hargett won first place in the live Varsity Congressional Debate, and Kempton Parriton won second place in the novice.
Pablo Suarez won second in Novice Lincoln Douglas, Perriton came in third place.
Reuben McGuire won third place in the live Varsity Informative. Emily McDonough took home second in the Novice Informative.
Julia Steele won first in the live Varsity POI, with Saimaa Widi coming in third.
For the Novice Public Forum Debate, Caroline Fay and Fisher were third.
In live Varsity Oratory, Whitney Brooks came in first.
Ariellen Ivester and Austin Winstead won first place in live Varsity Duo, followed by Steele and Brooks in third.
Rory Dunning won second place in Varsity Drama, and Chloe Johnson won third in the novice debate.
Steele came in first for live Varsity Poetry, with Widi in third. Fisher was third in Novice Poetry.
Brooks won first place in asynchronous Varsity Oratory. Steele won third place in the Varsity POI virtually. They both also came in second place in the asynchronous Varsity Duo debate.
Steele took home second place in asynchronous Varsity Poetry, with Fisher coming in third in Novice Poetry.
Brooks won first in asynchronous Varsity Drama.
Multiple students also placed in debate categories such as Novice Extemp, Novice Oratory, Novice Humor and Varsity Humor.