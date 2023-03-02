Central, East speech and debate teams compete in Sheridan

CHEYENNE — This past weekend, the Cheyenne Central and East high school speech and debate teams participated in the Hole-in-the-Wall District Tournament hosted at Sheridan High School.

Central speech and debate

The Cheyenne Central Speech and Debate team competed last weekend at the Hole-in-the-Wall District Tournament in Sheridan, where a number of students qualified for the national competition in June.
East High School speech and debate

The Speech and Debate team from Cheyenne East High School competed for top spots in the upcoming National Tournament at the 2023 Hole-in-the-Wall District National Qualifying Tournament last weekend in Sheridan.

