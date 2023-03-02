Central, East speech and debate teams compete in Sheridan
CHEYENNE — This past weekend, the Cheyenne Central and East high school speech and debate teams participated in the Hole-in-the-Wall District Tournament hosted at Sheridan High School.
The district tournament is the national qualifying tournament for the students. Nationals will be held in Phoenix in June.
Central High
Here are the Central students’ results:
Domestic Extemp national qualifiers were Zoya Khan and Brayden Metcalf.
International Extemp national qualifiers were Madisen Laird and Kempton Perriton.
Lily Leman and Austin Winstead were national qualifiers in Duo.
Ariellen Ivester was a national qualifier in POI.
In Lincoln Douglas Debate, Gwen Hargett was a national qualifier.
Saimaa Widi and Anu Glennie were national qualifiers in Public Forum Debate.
Central won second place in Large School Overall Sweepstakes.
Central still has the Congressional Debate portion of the tournament to run virtually on March 6-7.
East High
The Cheyenne East Speech and Debate team won big at the 2023 Hole-in-the-Wall District National Qualifying Tournament.
East took first in Speech Sweepstakes, first in Debate Sweepstakes and first in Overall Sweepstakes. In addition, East senior Danielle Schulz was awarded the prestigious title of 2023 Hole-in-the-Wall District Student of the Year, an honor earned in part for leading the nation in overall points.
Danielle and another outstanding East senior, Rachel West, also earned the rare “Four-Time Qualifier” title, for which they will be recognized at nationals this summer.
East High Coach Allen Pino also earned the 2023 Hole-in-the-Wall District Assistant Coach of the Year for his efforts supporting not only the East High team, but the Hole-in-the-Wall District generally.
Individual student awards include:
Patrick Coggin was a national qualifier in Public Forum.
Ella Goodman and Solomon Henderson were national qualifiers in Informative.
Alyvia Hardy was a national qualifier in Duo.
Brayden Lyday and Adam Pierson were national qualifiers in Policy.
Camila Rivera was a national qualifier in Public Forum and International Extemp.
Davin Ro was a national qualifier in Duo and POI.
Dani Schulz was a national qualifier in Drama and POI, Hole-in-the-Wall District Student of the Year and four-time national qualifier.
Josh Thompson was a national qualifier in Oratory and Humor.
Zcherina Villegas was a national qualifier in Oratory.
Rachel West was a national qualifier in POI and four-time national qualifier.
Rosie Zubrod was a national qualifier in Informative.
