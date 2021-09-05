CHEYENNE – Giving back to her community has always been one of Ana Cordova’s passions. This year, living hundreds of miles away from Cheyenne, she still managed to find a way.
Cordova created her own $250 scholarship last spring to award to a Central High School senior for their upcoming freshman year of college. She developed it specifically for students who showed academic excellence, as well as a desire to have an impact on their community.
“Change happens at the grassroots level,” she said.
Cordova graduated in 2004 from Central High School, where she participated in HOPE, the Hispanic Organization for Progress and Education; volunteered with the library; worked with Headstart, and even won the Youth Excellence and Service Award from the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.
After high school, she studied biochemistry at New Mexico State University for her undergraduate degree. Cordova then went on to receive a law degree from Northwestern, as well as a genetics degree from John Hopkins University. She now works as a program administrator for a medical science software company in Washington, D.C.
Three degrees later, with support from countless organizations and scholarships local to Cheyenne, she began to reflect on what pushed her through college. She realized that without the help of smaller scholarships, she might not have been as successful.
This gave her the urge to find a way to support students from her alma mater – which ended up being through the Cordova Scholarship.
“I just felt really compelled to give back after all the different organizations in Cheyenne helped lift me up,” she said. “And I’m just really happy to be in a position where I can give back like this.”
The student she felt earned the first Cordova Scholarship was Raegan DeLancey, who started her first week of college at the University of Wyoming on Aug. 23. Cordova said DeLancey embodies every aspect of the scholarship and its requirements.
“The story she told about being in Cheyenne and living with her family on a ranch, and eventually wanting to become an equine vet,” Cordova said, “just wove together really nicely.”
DeLancey graduated from Central High this May and is pursuing a pre-vet degree, in hopes of going into veterinary medicine. She wants to specifically specialize in equine rehabilitation and reproduction.
DeLancey was exceptionally involved in the Cheyenne community during her time at Central High, similarly to Cordova.
She served as vice president and president of the High Plains FFA Chapter, and is now state secretary for the Wyoming FFA. DeLancey said she loves serving as a leader for the organization and following through on her passion after graduation.
Another backbone of DeLancey’s high school career that is continuing on through college is her participation in rodeo. She and her family have been close to the scene in Wyoming their entire lives, and DeLancey also received a rodeo scholarship to attend the University of Wyoming.
DeLancey said community service has been a value instilled in her both through her family and rodeo culture. In Albany County, where a large portion of her dad’s family is from, they gave out a scholarship to a rodeo participant in her grandfather’s name.
In the future, DeLancey said she wants to pursue philanthropic work, as her family has done, and to pass on the kindness she received from Cheyenne natives such as Cordova.
“Cheyenne is a close-knit community that really values personal relationships and helping some of their own members of the community succeed,” she said.