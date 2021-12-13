CHEYENNE – Central High School's speech and debate team placed at a tournament hosted by the University of Wyoming last weekend. 

The team won third place overall in the 4A sweepstakes, with many students making it to the semifinals throughout the competition. 

Gwen Hargett won third in the Varsity Lincoln Douglas debate, and Dalton Dahlman placed fifth.

Anu Glennie and Saimaa Widi tied for third place in Varsity Public Forum. Hayden Hauff came in fourth place. They were also semifinalists in Varsity Extemp and Varsity POI, and Widi was the tournament champion in Varsity Poetry. 

Julia Steele was the tournament champion in Varsity POI, with Bree Wright coming in fifth place. 

Whitney Brooks won second place in Varsity Oratory, and Lily Leman placed fifth. 

Steele and Brooks were tournament champions in Varsity Duo, as well. 

Austin Winstead placed seventh in Varsity Humor.  Thomas Smedley came in fourth in Novice Extemp, with Logan Yount in seventh. 

Madison Laird, Reuben McGuire, Teagin Latham and Jordyn Fisher were semifinalists in a variety of debates throughout the tournament.

