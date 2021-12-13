...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts 70 to
80 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor from Cheyenne to Sidney
including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball,
Sidney, Harrisburg, and Bridgeport.
* WHEN...8 AM until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Winds of this magnitude can also lead to property
damage and localized power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Central High debate team places at University of Wyoming tournament
CHEYENNE – Central High School's speech and debate team placed at a tournament hosted by the University of Wyoming last weekend.
The team won third place overall in the 4A sweepstakes, with many students making it to the semifinals throughout the competition.
Gwen Hargett won third in the Varsity Lincoln Douglas debate, and Dalton Dahlman placed fifth.
Anu Glennie and Saimaa Widi tied for third place in Varsity Public Forum. Hayden Hauff came in fourth place. They were also semifinalists in Varsity Extemp and Varsity POI, and Widi was the tournament champion in Varsity Poetry.
Julia Steele was the tournament champion in Varsity POI, with Bree Wright coming in fifth place.
Whitney Brooks won second place in Varsity Oratory, and Lily Leman placed fifth.
Steele and Brooks were tournament champions in Varsity Duo, as well.
Austin Winstead placed seventh in Varsity Humor. Thomas Smedley came in fourth in Novice Extemp, with Logan Yount in seventh.
Madison Laird, Reuben McGuire, Teagin Latham and Jordyn Fisher were semifinalists in a variety of debates throughout the tournament.