CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1’s Central JROTC students will be sponsoring a school-wide food drive. Students will be collecting donations and nonperishable food pantry items through Dec. 6.

Donations will go to the Veterans Rock Thrift Shop for veterans in need. The school has challenged students to raise a minimum of 100 pounds of food each. The club or after-school activity group that raises the most weight in food donated will be awarded a free breakfast.

Donation spots are available around the school, and for individual donations, contact Thomas Johnson at Thomas.johnson@laramie1.org.

