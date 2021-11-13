...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an
extreme risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along
Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose
objects such as holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Central High JROTC sponsors food drive for VFW Veterans’ Rock thrift shop
CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1’s Central JROTC students will be sponsoring a school-wide food drive. Students will be collecting donations and nonperishable food pantry items through Dec. 6.
Donations will go to the Veterans Rock Thrift Shop for veterans in need. The school has challenged students to raise a minimum of 100 pounds of food each. The club or after-school activity group that raises the most weight in food donated will be awarded a free breakfast.