CHEYENNE – Throughout the summer, contractors have been working to replace the turf field at Cheyenne's Central High School, so that it will be ready for athletes to use for the 2022-23 school year.

School officials said in order to meet that deadline, night work will be done July 19-21. The stadium lights will remain on during that time.

“We wanted to let our neighbors and partners know the reason that the lights will be on and to thank them for their patience as the project nears completion,” Laramie County School District 1 Executive Director of Facilities Andy Knapp said in a news release.

The turf, which reached its end of life, is being replaced to maintain a safe playing surface, according to the release from the school district.

