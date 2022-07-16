Cheyenne Central High School defensive lineman Tanner Bullock bull rushes towards the quarterback during the playoff game against Rock Springs High School on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Riske Field in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central High School freshman volleyball and track athlete Kinsley Paul works on conditioning Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Riske Field in Cheyenne. The student-athletes were required to get their temperature taken before the workout, and were also required to wear masks during the session, with the exception of running sprints, as precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central High School defensive lineman Tanner Bullock bull rushes towards the quarterback during the playoff game against Rock Springs High School on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Riske Field in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central High School freshman volleyball and track athlete Kinsley Paul works on conditioning Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Riske Field in Cheyenne. The student-athletes were required to get their temperature taken before the workout, and were also required to wear masks during the session, with the exception of running sprints, as precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Throughout the summer, contractors have been working to replace the turf field at Cheyenne's Central High School, so that it will be ready for athletes to use for the 2022-23 school year.
School officials said in order to meet that deadline, night work will be done July 19-21. The stadium lights will remain on during that time.
“We wanted to let our neighbors and partners know the reason that the lights will be on and to thank them for their patience as the project nears completion,” Laramie County School District 1 Executive Director of Facilities Andy Knapp said in a news release.
The turf, which reached its end of life, is being replaced to maintain a safe playing surface, according to the release from the school district.