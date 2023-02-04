CHEYENNE — The Central speech and debate team recently participated in an online tournament hosted by Seattle University out of Seattle, Washington.
CHEYENNE — The Central speech and debate team recently participated in an online tournament hosted by Seattle University out of Seattle, Washington.
The prestigious tournament hosted more than 10 states as a TOC debate bid tournament.
Here is how Central students did in the tournament:
In POI, Ariellen Ivester won fifth place.
In Drama, Rory Dunning took fifth place, and Lily Leman placed sixth.
Madisen Laird was a semifinalist in Extemporaneous.
Lily Leman placed third in Oratory.
In Duo, Lily Leman and Austin Winstead won first place.
In Junior Public Forum Debate, Tyler Anderson and Paxton Kercher placed third.
In Open Public Forum Debate, Saimaa Widi and Anu Glennie placed fifth and Thomas Smedley were Hayden Hauff were octofinalists.
Gwen Hargett was an octofinalist in Open Lincoln Douglas Debate.
Paxton Kercher won first place in Junior Public Forum Speaking Awards, and Tyler Anderson won third place.
