CHEYENNE – Central High School’s speech and debate team competed at the Fort Collins High School Collins Clash on Saturday.
Below are the results:
• Drama: Whitney Brooks, second; Rory Dunning, third; Julia Steele, fourth
• Poetry: Saimaa Widi, first; Brooklyn Byer, third; Julia Steele, fourth
• POI: Ariellen Ivester, first; Taelynn Cain, third; Ellie Norgauer, fourth; Lily Leman, fifth
• International Extemp: Whitney Brooks, third
• Domestic Extemp: Katrina Zaharas, second; Zachary Dillingham, third
• Oratory: Kinsale Day, second; Whitney Brooks, fourth; Matt Cannon, sixth
• Humor: Austin Winstead, second; Janissi Jones, third; Taelynn Cain, fifth
• Informative: Katrina Zaharas, first; Kinsale Day, third