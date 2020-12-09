CHEYENNE – Central High School’s speech and debate team competed at the Fort Collins High School Collins Clash on Saturday.

Below are the results:

• Drama: Whitney Brooks, second; Rory Dunning, third; Julia Steele, fourth

• Poetry: Saimaa Widi, first; Brooklyn Byer, third; Julia Steele, fourth

• POI: Ariellen Ivester, first; Taelynn Cain, third; Ellie Norgauer, fourth; Lily Leman, fifth

• International Extemp: Whitney Brooks, third

• Domestic Extemp: Katrina Zaharas, second; Zachary Dillingham, third

• Oratory: Kinsale Day, second; Whitney Brooks, fourth; Matt Cannon, sixth

• Humor: Austin Winstead, second; Janissi Jones, third; Taelynn Cain, fifth

• Informative: Katrina Zaharas, first; Kinsale Day, third

