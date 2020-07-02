CHEYENNE – Recently, Cheyenne Central High freshman Bethanie Hackett received the highest score in Wyoming on a Certiport-delivered Microsoft Word 2016 exam.
Because of the exceptionally high score Hackett received, she has been named Wyoming’s champion. Hackett has been invited to participate in Certiport’s Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship, where top students from around the United States will compete.
The next National Championship will be held in 2021 at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista in Orlando, Florida, June 21-23. Six different test categories will be available at that competition, and winners will be invited to represent the United States at the 2021 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship in Orlando, Florida, Aug. 1-4, 2021.
Certiport is a certified exam provider, with authorized testing centers worldwide. Their certifications help high school students earn recognized credentials for job attainment and college and career success.