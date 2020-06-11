CHEYENNE – With their Analyzing Seasonal Deer Movement Story Map, Central High senior Trevor Stephen and junior Aidan Miller won first place for the state of Wyoming in the ESRI ARcGIS Online Story Map Competition.
Story Maps are part of the ArcGIS web-based software that allows researchers to narrate science issues through integration of text, data, maps and multimedia. The statewide contest is managed by Wyoming Game and Fish and WyoGeo.
First-place state winners will move on to the national competition, where the overall winner will be invited to attend the ESRI Education Summit as part of their national conference in San Diego, California, later this year.
Second-place winners were Natalie Saunders, Emma Morris and Aly Williams. Third-place winners were Katherine Etchepare, Jamie Kaste, Bridger Jardine and Jacob Geyer.
The students were part of Kim Parfitt’s AP environmental science class that has worked with the Laramie County Conservation District, Muley Foundation, Wyoming Game and Fish and Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality to study the deer herd that calls Cheyenne home.
For the past three years, Parfitt’s classes have collected data via radio-collared does in two deer herds, one north of the city and one in the middle of town.
”This project is a result of the willingness of professionals in state and county agencies to mentor our young adults interested in science and conservation,” Parfitt said.