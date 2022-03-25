CHEYENNE – The last thing Central High School teacher Aaron Kruger expected Friday morning was to be holding a microphone, addressing hundreds of students at an assembly in the school's gym.
There he was – being asked to speak as the newest recipient of the Milken Educator Award, a national honor recognizing early- to mid-career educators. The award is a complete surprise to its winner, as educators cannot apply for it, and the selection process is kept secret.
It's not a lifetime achievement award. Rather, this is one recognizing what the educator has already achieved, as well as "the promise of all we know you're going to achieve in the future," said Greg Gallagher, senior program director of the award.
Holding that mic, Kruger simply thanked his fellow teachers, administrators and staff, as well as the students.
"For teachers, you guys are the reason we come to work every day and love what we do, so (I) appreciate all your hard work and your dedication and your commitment to doing the best you can," he said.
After the assembly, several students approached Kruger to speak with and congratulate him.
In an interview, the history and current issues teacher expressed his shock at being chosen for the award, which also comes with an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize.
"I really just couldn't believe it was me. It's kind of a surreal moment," Kruger told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "I'm not a big fan of the attention, so to be called there in that moment and walk across the floor – I just wasn't expecting something like that."
Kruger's first year at Central was 2008-09. Before that, the Scottsbluff, Nebraska, native taught for four years at Bellevue East High School, south of Omaha.
"Thanks to Aaron Kruger, history is a popular topic at Laramie County School District 1’s Central High School in Cheyenne, Wyoming," read a Friday news release from the Milken Family Foundation. "Kruger empowers open discussion, fosters critical thinking and promotes the cross-disciplinary skills students need for success in high school and beyond. In fact, his students regularly excel, especially in his Advanced Placement courses, where scores on the AP World History exam consistently surpass state and global pass rates."
Advanced Placement
Kruger's classes often have waiting lists, especially AP World History, according to the news release.
He has served as department chair, sat on the building leadership and collaborative decision-making teams, and reworked the district’s world history curriculum.
"He is methodical and measured, a quiet leader. Inspired by Rick Wormeli’s 'Fair Isn't Always Equal: Assessing & Grading in the Differentiated Classroom,' Kruger started a thoughtful conversation with his colleagues about the benefits of offering students multiple opportunities to demonstrate their learning – a dialogue that has created true change within the school and administration," the release said.
Kruger combines feedback from his students and research on instructional strategies into how he operates in his classroom, the news release continued. He has coached multiple sports, is "a constant and comforting presence in the hallways" and "is always available to help students before and after school." Many students credit him as inspiration for going to college, according to the release.
Kruger suggested in an interview that there were other educators at Central who were more deserving of the award.
"I am honored to have been selected. But I think I'm most surprised because we have so many amazing teachers in this building, and I think a lot of teachers that care deeply about students and pour their heart and souls into their job every day, and advance their own professional development and education," he said.
Kruger is one of more than 60 honorees nationwide who will be recognized during the 2021-22 school year. He joins a network of nearly 2,800 Milken Award recipients, and will receive professional development and mentoring opportunities.
Helping present the award Friday morning were Gov. Mark Gordon, first lady Jennie Gordon, LCSD1 Assistant Superintendent of Instruction James Fraley and Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder.
"You truly have a gift and a calling, and it's just an honor to be here, and this is as it should be: these are the true heroes in our country," Schroeder said. "The true celebrities are teachers."
Also in attendance were past Wyoming winners of this award.
Brian Cox, principal of Johnson Junior High School, received the award in 2019. Cindy Mossey, a teacher at Jessup Elementary School and a Central High School graduate, won in 2006. DeAnn Eisenhart, a teacher and department chair at Central, won in 2003. Retired first grade teacher Judy Lissman, who taught at Southeast Goshen Elementary School in Yoder, was the first Wyoming recipient in 1994.