KKK photo

A photo depicting individuals wearing Ku Klux Klan robes, leading a carriage with a float, was displayed in a Central High School classroom. Laramie County School District 1 officials said it was used for education purposes in the past, but it was immediately removed after a student brought it to their attention, and it will not be used in the future. Courtesy photo

CHEYENNE – Central High School English teacher Shannon Black responded Friday to concerns about an old photo of people dressed in KKK attire. She said its contemporary purpose in her classroom was misunderstood.

She said in a statement sent by local attorney Greg Hacker that much speculation was inaccurate, leading to hurtful assumptions about her intentions. She was not able to discuss this previously because she was cooperating with a now-complete Laramie County School District 1 investigation. She said the situation “snowballed into a cruel and wrong speculation about me and my family, which is literally the opposite of the truth.”

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus