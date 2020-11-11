CHEYENNE – The Central Speech and Debate Team competed in the virtual East Novice Tournament and the Cherry Creek Tournament on Nov. 7.
Below are Central’s individual awards from the East Novice Tournament:
- Poetry: Saimaa Widi – first place
- POI: Ellie Norgauern – first
- LD Debate: Brayden Metcalf – third
- Extemporaneous: Brayden Metcalf – second
- Oratory: Anuradha Glennie – first
- Oratory: Bree Wright – third
- Oratory: Emma Berg – fourth
- Informative Speaking: Austin Winstead- 1st
Below are Central’s individual awards from the Cherry Creek Classic:
- Drama: Julia Steele – first place
- Drama: Whitney Brooks – second
- POI: Lily Leman – fourth
- LD Debate: Zach Dillingham – first
- Domestic Extemp: Whitney Brooks – first
- Domestic Extemp: Katrina Zaharas – second
- Oratory: Whitney Brooks – first
- Humor: Janissi Jones – third
- Humor: Taelynn Cain – fourth
- Humor: Lauren Hardee – seventh
- Informative: Kinsale Day – first
- Informative: Katrina Zaharas – fifth
- Congress: Matt Cannon – third