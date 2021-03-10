CHEYENNE – Central High School’s speech and debate team was split for its final regular season tournament of the year.
The first tournament was in Olathe Northwest, Kansas, and was hosted by Olathe Northwest High School, where Central took second place in overall sweepstakes. The other tournament was hosted by Worland High School in Worland, Wyoming.
Individual results are as follows:
Olathe tournament
• Duo: Lauren Hardee and Lily Leman, fifth
• POI: Lily Leman, sixth
• International Extemp: Whitney Brooks, second
• Humor: Janissi Jones, fifth; Taelynn Cain, sixth
• Oratory: Whitney Brooks, first; Kinsale Day, sixth
• Drama: Julia Steele, sixth
• Info: Kinsale Day, sixth
• USX: Anu Glennie, sixth; Gwen Hargett, fourth; Katrina Zaharas, third
• Whitney Brooks won fifth place in the interpretation triathlon.
Worland tournament:
• Poetry: Saimaa Widi, sixth
• Extemp: Zach Dillingham, third
• Congressional Debate: Matt Cannon, third