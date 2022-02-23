CHEYENNE – Speech and debate team members from Cheyenne's Central High competed in the Hole in the Wall District National Qualifying Tournament last weekend in Spearfish, South Dakota.

The tournament was held over the course of three days and hosted schools from Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Ten Central team members qualified for the National Speech and Debate Tournament, which will be held in Louisville, Kentucky, during the second week of June. They are:

  • Oratory: Whitney Brooks
  • POI: Julia Steele
  • Senate (Congressional Debate): Saimaa Widi
  • House (Congressional Debate): Anu Glennie and Brayden Metcalf
  • Duo: Ariellen Ivester/Austin Winstead and Rory Dunning/Bree Wright
  • United States Extemp: Gwen Hargett

Central won the cumulative sweepstakes award for the district, and brought home the Congressional Debate sweepstakes award for an unprecedented eighth straight year, according to a news release.

