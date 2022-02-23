...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind chills 25
to 40 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming and the Western Nebraska Panhandle.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous wind chills may cause frostbite in as
little as 5 minutes. Hypothermia can also set in quickly if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, knit hat, and mittens.
Central qualifies 10 for national speech and debate tournament
CHEYENNE – Speech and debate team members from Cheyenne's Central High competed in the Hole in the Wall District National Qualifying Tournament last weekend in Spearfish, South Dakota.
The tournament was held over the course of three days and hosted schools from Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Ten Central team members qualified for the National Speech and Debate Tournament, which will be held in Louisville, Kentucky, during the second week of June. They are:
Oratory: Whitney Brooks
POI: Julia Steele
Senate (Congressional Debate): Saimaa Widi
House (Congressional Debate): Anu Glennie and Brayden Metcalf
Duo: Ariellen Ivester/Austin Winstead and Rory Dunning/Bree Wright
United States Extemp: Gwen Hargett
Central won the cumulative sweepstakes award for the district, and brought home the Congressional Debate sweepstakes award for an unprecedented eighth straight year, according to a news release.