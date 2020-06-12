CHEYENNE – Central High School Principal Fred George opened this year’s graduation ceremony with special instructions for the audience seated in Frontier Park Arena.
“Hand sanitizer has been provided in the lavatories – or ushers can direct you to staff who can provide you with hand sanitizer,” George said to the sea of graduates – who were almost indistinguishable in their matching red caps, gowns and face masks – and their families. It was a specific comment tailored to this strange moment in Wyoming’s – and the nation’s – history.
In March, Laramie County School District 1 joined nearly every other district in the country and closed its school buildings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has so far claimed the lives of 18 Wyomingites.
The school closures put the much-anticipated graduation ceremony in jeopardy, but last month Cheyenne Frontier Days officials agreed to let the district use its spacious arena to host socially distant, but in-person ceremonies for each of Cheyenne’s four high schools.
Central’s ceremony, which also drew more than 400 virtual attendees who viewed a livestream of the event on the district’s YouTube channel, took place Friday afternoon against a backdrop of relief, excitement and uncertainty.
“Four years ago, when most of you were 14 or 15 years old, I had a challenge for you: stay relevant and get involved. Much has been made about what you didn’t get to accomplish. But let’s talk about what you did accomplish,” George said to the graduates, as he outlined the many academic, athletic and civic accomplishments of Central’s graduates. “Class of 2020, you are most certainly relevant. Please continue to stay relevant and stay involved.”
Cassidy Weber, the ceremony’s featured student speaker, was one of the 231 who graduated from Central on Friday afternoon.
“Despite our small number, we are strong and resilient,” Weber said into a microphone. “We are the Class of 2020, graduating during a pandemic. We’ve taken the time to rearrange our lives and conform to whatever we have thrown at us, despite the stress, struggles and second-guessing of not only ourselves, but if we’d have a ceremony at all.”
“We made it. This is now, and this is a beautiful moment,” said Weber, as she recalled the tremendous personal and physical growth her peers showed over the past four years.
Liz Edington, a social studies teacher at Central and the selected faculty speaker, spoke to graduates about the cultural moment flanking their big day.
“Over the last few months, we have greatly missed your beautiful faces. Many of your last experiences missed due to the pandemic and school closures have highlighted how much we all take for granted,” said Edington as she recounted the deeply personal story of her father’s death. His last words, she told the graduates, were simply: “I feel no angst.”
Although that was a decade ago, Edington said those words lend a valuable lesson today.
“Today, you sit in a unique time and space. You are suspended between anticipation and celebration. You sit in the discomfort of angst and uncertainty. I wonder, will you choose to move toward that angst and discomfort to realize your potential within that uncertainty?” Edington asked.
She left them all with this final piece of advice:
“When you move toward discomfort and angst, you disrupt the status quo and become the enlightened leaders we need. This uncertainty is an opportunity to rethink and reimagine a healthier and more compassionate world,” Edington said.
“I wonder, will your last words be the same as my father’s? Will you have no angst? Not because you never felt it, but because you have the strength and resilience to move toward and through it.”
A recording of Central’s full graduation ceremony is available on the district’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nxLLbugsTxM.