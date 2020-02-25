CHEYENNE – Central High’s speech and debate team this past weekend competed at the Hole-in-the-Wall District Tournament, which is a national qualifying tournament.

The following students scored high enough to compete at nationals in June in Albuquerque:

Informative Speaking – Olivia Devine and Arianna Lewis

International Extemp – Whitney Brooks

Duo – Victoria Madden and Taelynn Cain

Congressional Debate – Colter Meena, Kenzie Wilson and Katrina Zaharas

POI – Kaycee Warner

Humor – Janie Leckemby

Leah Torney – Senate (congressional debate)

Central also won Congressional Debate Sweepstakes for the tournament.

