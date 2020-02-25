CHEYENNE – Central High’s speech and debate team this past weekend competed at the Hole-in-the-Wall District Tournament, which is a national qualifying tournament.
The following students scored high enough to compete at nationals in June in Albuquerque:
Informative Speaking – Olivia Devine and Arianna Lewis
International Extemp – Whitney Brooks
Duo – Victoria Madden and Taelynn Cain
Congressional Debate – Colter Meena, Kenzie Wilson and Katrina Zaharas
POI – Kaycee Warner
Humor – Janie Leckemby
Leah Torney – Senate (congressional debate)
Central also won Congressional Debate Sweepstakes for the tournament.