CHEYENNE – The Wyoming High School Activities Association hosted the state forensics tournament March 20-21, with events held virtually from all schools around the state.
Cheyenne’s Central High had multiple All-State awards, as well as placings, including the following:
• Congressional Debate: Gwen Hargett, fifth; Matt Cannon, finalist
• Informative Speaking: Kinsale Day, second
• Humorous Interpretation: Taelynn Cain, fifth; Austin Winstead, sixth; Janissi Jones, semifinalist
• Original Oratory: Lily Leman, second; Whitney Brooks, semifinalist
• Extemporaneous Speaking: Zach Dillingham, second
• POI: Taelynn Cain, semifinalist; Lily Leman, semifinalist; Janissi Jones, semifinalist
• Poetry Interpretation: Julia Steele, state champion
• Dramatic Interpretation: Whitney Brooks, state champion; Julia Steele, second; Rory Dunning, fifth
• 4A All-State Awards: Whitney Brooks, Drama; Julia Steele, Drama and Poetry; Zach Dillingham, Extemporaneous Speaking; Lily Leman, Oratory; Austin Winstead, Humor; Taelynn Cain, Humor; Kinsale Day, Informative.
Central High School also took home state runner-up (second place) in 4A sweepstakes.