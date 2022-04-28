CHEYENNE – A local high school student is getting an award for her efforts studying the French language, the American Association of Teachers of French has announced.
Marie Apostolou is getting from the association one of its 2022 outstanding senior in French awards, according to an undated news release from AATF.
Apostolou is a student at Central High School in Cheyenne, the school confirmed Tuesday. Her teacher is Sarah Evans, Central's French teacher, the school and an AATF representative separately said by phone. AATF chose Apostolou as the recipient of the award among all French students who were eligible for the honor at Central, Evans told the WTE.
Apostolou, 18, is a senior at Central. She plans to attend the University of Wyoming and major in international studies, according to Evans.
In a nod to Central students, specifically among all French-learning high schools in the U.S., two students from the school are also among the 10 nationally who received another annual honor from the association. The Francophone studies scholarship is for $2,000 per student. Besides Apostolou, Anna Groth is also getting this scholarship, according to Evans.
Apostolou will use her scholarship funds to participate in Central’s France study tour in June, "with an additional three weeks with her French host family in July," Evans wrote in an email to the WTE Wednesday. Groth, 17 and a junior at Central, also will use this scholarship to go on the high school's Central’s France tour this summer, according to Evans.
The outstanding senior award is made annually to a graduating high school senior "who has demonstrated excellence in the study of French, as well as exceptional commitment to the French language and the many cultures where it is spoken," according to AATF's release. It noted that Apostolou had studied the language for at least three years.
This student has also studied abroad, AATF said. She is an officer in the French Club, she has taken part in National French Week and tutors elementary-school students in the language.