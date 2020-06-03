CHEYENNE – The opportunity to refine his soft skills pushed Caden Jackson, a rising senior at Cheyenne’s Central High, to join the school’s award-winning SkillsUSA chapter three years ago.
Founded in 1965, SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry designed to strengthen the nation’s skilled workforce. Each year, SkillsUSA holds a national competition called Models of Excellence, which recognizes the integration of personal, workplace and technical skills into SkillsUSA chapter activities.
National SkillsUSA leaders announced earlier this week that for the third year in a row, Central’s chapter is one of eight national finalists in the personal skills category, which emphasizes communication and leadership abilities.
Jackson, who served as the chapter’s secretary this year, helped organize the project that got them to the final round of the competition.
He worked with the approximately 30 other members of Central’s team to build a "wall of fame" honoring the school’s past officers and memorable projects. It took about a month last fall, but after they finished building, the hard part began: Jackson and his classmates organized a banquet to honor the alumni they’d showcased.
“I’m definitely more interested in the personal skills side of the club, and that’s what this project was all about,” Jackson said. “Those are job readiness skills you can put into action in the workforce – no matter what line of work you go into.”
Kayla Ketterling, who is president of both Central and Wyoming’s SkillsUSA chapter, said she especially learned some valuable lessons after organizing the event because her teacher, Brian Stevenson, pushed them to do as much as they could on their own.
Stevenson said they rose to the occasion. “A lot of people ask me if I do a lot of work, but I don’t. I point them in the right direction, and they take it from there.”
Stevenson told his students that step one for the project would be tracking down the alumni.
“It taught us how to be responsible and professional,” said Ketterling, who used social media to create the guest list. She and her classmates also made invitations, ordered food and made a program.
“We split up the work into different committees to work together to get it all done. But even in our classes, you’re usually working in a team setting, which requires you to communicate,” Ketterling said.
“The project had a lot of different pieces to it,” she added. "We wanted to find a way to recognize the achievements of our alumni all the way through to the dinner where we had some networking opportunities and learned more about where SkillsUSA has helped our alumni go.”
The judges agreed, and selected their project to advance to the final round in the Models of Excellence competition. Finalist status earned the group a $2,000 award, which typically goes toward travel.
But there won’t be any travel this year.
Although the wall of fame and alumni dinner were completed before COVID-19 shut down the schools, social distancing measures have pushed the final national competition online instead of in person.
“That brought a lot of challenges we weren’t really expecting when we turned in our paperwork,” said Jackson, who will join Ketterling later this month to give a 30-minute presentation about their project’s merits. “It’s definitely tough. We’re going to have a couple of get-togethers to make sure we know what we’re doing and our internet connection is solid so we don’t have any problems.”
Central will find out if it won the national Models of Excellence award in the personal skills category June 26.