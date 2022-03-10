CHEYENNE – Cheyenne's Central High speech and debate team finished second in 4A Sweepstakes as Kelly Walsh High School hosted the online Trojan Classic March 4-5.

Individual finishers included:

  • Poetry: Saimaa Widi, second
  • POI: Lily Leman, third
  • LD Debate: Brayden Metcalf, second; Cooper Pigg, third
  • PF Debate: Autumn Prindle/Caroline Fay, second; Saimaa Widi/Anuradha Glennie, third; Thomas Smedley/Hayden Hauff, third
  • Congressional Debate: Anuradha Glennie, third; Brayden Metcalf, sixth
  • Extemp: Madisen Laird, fifth
  • Oratory: Lily Leman, second; Reuben McGuire, fifth
  • Humor: Austin Winstead, second
  • Informative: Madisen Laird, third

This was the last tournament before the state competition.

