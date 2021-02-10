CHEYENNE – Central High School’s speech and debate team competed at two tournaments this weekend. The team took home first place in Large School Sweepstakes at the The U tournament in Greeley, Colorado, and also won several individual awards.
They are as follows:
The U, hosted by University High School in Greeley
• Drama: Whitney Brooks, first; Rory Dunning, fourth
• Poetry: Ariellen Ivester, fourth; Saimaa Widi, fifth
• POI: Julia Steele, first; Taelynn Cain, second; Lily Leman, third; Brooklyn Byer, fourth; Ariellen Ivester, fifth; Ellie Norgauer, sixth
• Extemp: Anatoily Zayarko, second; Jackson Homar, fourth; Autumn Prindle, sixth
• Oratory: Whitney Brooks, first; Kinsale Day, second; Anuradha Glennie, fourth; Matt Cannon, sixth
• Humor: Austin Winstead, second; Taelynn Cain, fourth; Lauren Hardee, fifth; Janissi Jones, sixth
• Informative: Kinsale Day, second; Katrina Zaharas, third
• Duo: Taelynn Cain/Austin Winstead, first; Lily Leman/Lauren Hardee, third
The Warhawk Invitational hosted by Ridgeview High School in Idaho
• Drama: Julia Steele, first; Whitney Brooks, third
• POI: Saimaa Widi, first; Julia Steele, second; Janissi Jones, fourth; Taelynn Cain, sixth
• LD Debate: Gwen Hargett, Gold Award; Joel Kirkbride, Silver Award
• PF Debate: Abbi Truax/Zach Dillingham, Gold Award
• Extemp: Zach Dillingham, fourth
• Oratory: Whitney Brooks, first; Lily Leman, fourth
• Humor: Taelynn Cain, fourth; Janissi Jones, fifth; Lauren Hardee, sixth