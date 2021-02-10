CHEYENNE – Central High School’s speech and debate team competed at two tournaments this weekend. The team took home first place in Large School Sweepstakes at the The U tournament in Greeley, Colorado, and also won several individual awards.

They are as follows:

The U, hosted by University High School in Greeley

• Drama: Whitney Brooks, first; Rory Dunning, fourth

• Poetry: Ariellen Ivester, fourth; Saimaa Widi, fifth

• POI: Julia Steele, first; Taelynn Cain, second; Lily Leman, third; Brooklyn Byer, fourth; Ariellen Ivester, fifth; Ellie Norgauer, sixth

• Extemp: Anatoily Zayarko, second; Jackson Homar, fourth; Autumn Prindle, sixth

• Oratory: Whitney Brooks, first; Kinsale Day, second; Anuradha Glennie, fourth; Matt Cannon, sixth

• Humor: Austin Winstead, second; Taelynn Cain, fourth; Lauren Hardee, fifth; Janissi Jones, sixth

• Informative: Kinsale Day, second; Katrina Zaharas, third

• Duo: Taelynn Cain/Austin Winstead, first; Lily Leman/Lauren Hardee, third

The Warhawk Invitational hosted by Ridgeview High School in Idaho

• Drama: Julia Steele, first; Whitney Brooks, third

• POI: Saimaa Widi, first; Julia Steele, second; Janissi Jones, fourth; Taelynn Cain, sixth

• LD Debate: Gwen Hargett, Gold Award; Joel Kirkbride, Silver Award

• PF Debate: Abbi Truax/Zach Dillingham, Gold Award

• Extemp: Zach Dillingham, fourth

• Oratory: Whitney Brooks, first; Lily Leman, fourth

• Humor: Taelynn Cain, fourth; Janissi Jones, fifth; Lauren Hardee, sixth

