CHEYENNE – Central High School’s speech and debate team competed at Poudre High School in Fort Collins, Colorado, at the Kyle Doyle Memorial Tournament this past weekend.
Results are as follows:
• Drama: Julia Steele, first; Rory Dunning, second; Whitney Brooks, third
• Poetry: Julia Steele, first; Saimaa Widi, second
• POI: Taelynn Cain, first; Lily Leman, third
• Public Forum Debate: Zach Dillingham and Abbi Truax, second
• Foreign Extemp: Whitney Brooks, first; Katrina Zaharas, fourth
• Domestic Extemp: Zach Dillingham, first
• Oratory: Lily Leman, first; Whitney Brooks, fourth; Matt Cannon, fifth; Kinsale Day, sixth
• Humor: Austin Winstead, first; Lauren Hardee, third; Janissi Jones, fifth; Taelynn Cain, sixth
• Informative: Kinsale Day, first; Katrina Zaharas, second; Austin Winstead, fifth
• Duo: Lauren Hardee and Lily Leman, third
• Congressional Debate: Chamber A: Kinsale Day, first; Chamber B: Matt Cannon, first; Gwen Hargett, second
• Best P.O.: Anatoily Zayarko