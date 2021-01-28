CHEYENNE – Central High School’s speech and debate team competed in two tournaments this past weekend and won individual honors in both.
The team won first place in the overall team category at the Running with the Bulls NIETOC Qualifier in Meridian, Idaho, and first place in the Interpretation Sweepstakes at the Lobo Howl tournament in Fort Collins, Colorado. Both events were held online.
Individual awards are as follows:
Running with the Bulls NIETOC Qualifier
• Drama: Whitney Brooks, first; Julia Steele, second; Rory Dunning, fourth; Lauren Hardee, sixth
• POI: Julia Steele, first; Lily Leman, fourth; Taelynn Cain, fifth; Janissi Jones, sixth
• Public Forum: Zach Dillingham and Abbi Truax, third (The team was rated as the second-highest speaking team in the tournament.)
• Extemp: Zach Dillingham, second
• Oratory: Whitney Brooks, first; Anu Glennie, sixth
• Humor: Janissi Jones, second; Taelynn Cain, fourth
• Congressional Debate: Chamber Two: Matt Cannon, first place (also voted as best presiding officer); Chamber Four: Kinsale Day, third
LOBO HOWL hosted by Rocky Mountain Hight School
• Duo: Lily Leman and Lauren Hardee, second; Taelynn Cain and Austin Winstead, sixth
• Drama: Julia Steele, third; Rory Dunning, fourth; Whitney Brooks, fifth
• POI: Ariellen Ivester, third; Ellie Norgauer, sixth
• Poetry: Julia Steele, second; Brooklyn Byer, fifth
• Oratory: Lily Leman, third; Whitney Brooks, fourth; Kinsale Day, sixth
• Humor: Austin Winstead, third; Janissi Jones, fifth; Lauren Hardee, sixth