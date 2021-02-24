CHEYENNE – Central High School’s speech and debate team participated in the Hole-in-the-Wall District National Qualifying Tournament this past weekend to participate in the National Speech and Debate Association’s Online National Tournament in June.
Central took home first place in Congressional Debate Sweepstakes and qualified the following students for the national tournament:
- Congressional Debate House: Matt Cannon and Jackson Homar
- Congressional Debate Senate: Gwen Hargett
- PF Debate: Abbi Truax and Zach Dillingham
- Oratory: Whitney Brooks and Lily Leman
- POI: Julia Steele
- Humor: Janissi Jones
- Informative Speaking: Kinsale Day
- Drama: Rory Dunning
- World Schools Debate: Brayden Metcalf