CHEYENNE – Central’s speech and debate team took home first place in 4A Sweepstakes from the Buffalo Masters Tournament, hosted by Buffalo High School in Wyoming.

Individual awards include:

• Drama: Rory Dunning, first; Whitney Brooks, second; Julia Steele, third

• Poetry: Brooklyn Byer, first; Julia Steele, second; Saimaa Widi, third

• POI: Ariellen Ivester, second; Taelynn Cain, fourth; Janissi Jones, fifth

• Public Forum Debate: Abbi Truax and Zach Dillingham, first

• Extemp: Zach Dillingham, second

• Oratory: Whitney Brooks, second; Emma Berg, sixth

• Humor: Taelynn Cain, first; Austin Winstead, fourth; Janissi Jones, fifth

• Duo: Lily Leman and Lauren Hardee, fourth

• Senate Congressional Debate: Matt Cannon, second; Katrina Zaharas, sixth

• House Congressional Debate: Abbi Truax, fourth; Gwen Hargett, fifth

Tags

comments powered by Disqus