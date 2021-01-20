CHEYENNE – Central’s speech and debate team took home first place in 4A Sweepstakes from the Buffalo Masters Tournament, hosted by Buffalo High School in Wyoming.
Individual awards include:
• Drama: Rory Dunning, first; Whitney Brooks, second; Julia Steele, third
• Poetry: Brooklyn Byer, first; Julia Steele, second; Saimaa Widi, third
• POI: Ariellen Ivester, second; Taelynn Cain, fourth; Janissi Jones, fifth
• Public Forum Debate: Abbi Truax and Zach Dillingham, first
• Extemp: Zach Dillingham, second
• Oratory: Whitney Brooks, second; Emma Berg, sixth
• Humor: Taelynn Cain, first; Austin Winstead, fourth; Janissi Jones, fifth
• Duo: Lily Leman and Lauren Hardee, fourth
• Senate Congressional Debate: Matt Cannon, second; Katrina Zaharas, sixth
• House Congressional Debate: Abbi Truax, fourth; Gwen Hargett, fifth