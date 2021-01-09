CHEYENNE – Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, has announced the names of area students who have recently earned recognition for their studies.
Among the 332 students who qualified for the college’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List with at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale were:
Cheyenne – Colton Bell, Baylor Hayes, Logan Kasten and Mia MacDonald.
Wheatland – Macie Murphy.
Among the 328 students who qualified for the college’s Fall 2020 President’s List with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale were:
Cheyenne – Kelsey Crock, Treyven Gallegos and Rebecca Monahan.
Wheatland – Elisa Smith and Halle Smith.
To qualify for both honor rolls, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.