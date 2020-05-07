CHEYENNE – Charter Communications Inc. has announced the creation of Spectrum Scholars, a two-year educational program for eligible students with financial need.
To help with the selection of the Spectrum Scholars, Charter is collaborating with the American Indian College Fund, OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) – national nonprofit organizations focused on supporting the needs and aspirations of underrepresented students.
Charter and its nonprofit partners will begin the application process to select 20 students who will each be awarded a $20,000 college scholarship to be used over the course of their junior and senior years.
Students selected as Spectrum Scholars will participate in a structured, two-year program that will focus on professional development, according to a news release. Beginning in the 2020-21 academic year, students also will receive a Charter mentor and the opportunity to explore an internship at Charter, one of the nation’s largest broadband and connectivity companies.