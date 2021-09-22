Sorry, an error occurred.
CHEYENNE – Oregon State University announced Cheyenne alumna Kayla Schwab made the Scholastic Honor Roll for summer 2021.
She was one of 900 students at the university to earn a 3.5 GPA or higher, as well as carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework, to achieve the honor roll.
Schwab is receiving her post baccalaureate in Spanish.
As one of only two universities in the nation designated as a land, sea, space and sun grant, Oregon State serves Oregon and the world by working on today’s most pressing issues.
More than 31,000 students come from across the globe to attend Oregon State University, which has campuses in Corvallis and Bend.
