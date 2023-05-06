Cheyenne natives graduating from Chadron State College
Two hundred and seventeen Chadron State College candidates for undergraduate degrees and 58 candidates for graduate degrees will be honored at 10 a.m. today at the college in Chadron, Nebraska. The commencement ceremony will be streamed online. Winter 2022 graduates will also be participating in the ceremony, since the December event was canceled due to a severe snowstorm.
Three students from Cheyenne are among the graduates:
- Colton Bell, Bachelor of Science in Education, Magna Cum Laude
- Kelsey Crock, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude
- Robyn Merz, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude
Phi Kappa Phi honor society inducts five from Cheyenne
The following people from Cheyenne recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
- Carly Allen, University of Wyoming
- Emily Cole, University of Wyoming
- Sheri Nicks, University of Wyoming
- Lisa O’Connor, University of Wyoming
- Samuel Spiker, University of Wyoming
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only, and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Rachel Battershell recognized by Concordia Science Department
The Science Department at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, holds an annual banquet for its students near the end of the school year.
“The banquet is an opportunity for the students and faculty to get together socially, relax, and celebrate the end of a school year. It’s also an opportunity for the faculty to thank the students for the hard work they did during the year,” said Professor of Physics and Natural Science Department Chair Dr. Robert Hermann in a news release.
Among those honored this year was biology lab assistant Rachel Battershell, a senior from Wheatland, who was named an Outstanding Lab Assistant.
Hastings student O’Neill named Outstanding Performer in Music
During Hastings College’s Honors Convocation on April 26 in Hastings, Nebraska, students and faculty were recognized for their outstanding achievements during the academic year.
Morgan O’Neill of Cheyenne received the Outstanding Performer in Music award and was one of more than 50 students from across the country who were recognized during the event.
Stinson competes in speech and debate national competitions
Angelina Stinson of Cheyenne competed in speech and debate national championship events March and April, according to a news release from Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.
The team attended the Asynchronous Speech Championship March 22-26, the AFA National Speech Tournament March 31-April 3 and the National Christian College Forensics Association Tournament March 30-April 1.
The Asynchronous Speech Championship national tournament was conducted online. Stinson, a senior, advanced to quarterfinals in persuasive speaking and dramatic interpretation.
The American Forensics Association National Speech Champions is the most difficult tournament to qualify to in the country. This year’s event took place in Santa Ana, California. Stinson was named National All-American, a first for Concordia forensics. She also advanced to quarterfinals in persuasive speaking.
Kaiser Foundation announces Wyoming scholarship winners
The Kaiser Foundation announced it has awarded 10 $4,000 scholarships to outstanding graduating seniors of Wyoming high schools.
These scholarships may be renewed for an additional three years for those students who continue to meet academic standards. The recipients were selected on the basis of merit, with special consideration given to their academic, extracurricular and community service achievements. Financial need was strongly considered.
This year’s scholarship recipients are:
- Israel G. Chavez Zuniga, Big Piney
- Patrick Coggin, Buffalo
- Olivia Richey, Campbell City
- Mazelynn J. Sharp, Cheyenne East
- Ella Ayers, Cheyenne South
- Paige Andrews, Guernsey-Sunrise
- McKenna Kromarek, Hulett
- Mya Love Whitaker, Lander Valley
- McAye Fegler, Riverton
- Hayley Krotz, Torrington
To date, the foundation has awarded more than $2.4 million in scholarships to Wyoming high school students.
UW College of Business honors students and employees
Faculty, staff and students in the University of Wyoming’s College of Business received several awards during the college’s recent recognition dinner.
The 72nd annual dinner took place Monday, May 1 in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center and also honored scholarship recipients and donors.
Awards went to these area UW students:
Department of Accounting and Finance
- Wyoming Society of CPAs Outstanding Master’s Student in Accounting: Vicki Nelson, Laramie
- Outstanding Junior in Finance: Joseph Kostelecky, Cheyenne
Department of Economics
- Outstanding Master’s Student: Eli Bryant, Cheyenne
- Outstanding Ph.D. Teaching Student: Ann Hardin, Laramie
Department of Management and Marketing
- Outstanding Junior in Marketing: Paige Ricketts, Cheyenne
- Outstanding Senior in Entrepreneurship: Noah Forbes, Cheyenne
MBA Program
- MBA Ethics Award, sponsored by the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative Collegiate Program: Adam Balph, Cheyenne
- MBA Student Leadership Award: Alexander Gunter, Laramie
College-Level Awards
- Karla M. Vavold DDS Outstanding Junior Student Award and Undergraduate Student of the Year: Paige Ricketts, Cheyenne
- Karla M. Vavold DDS Outstanding Freshman Student: Tatum Floyd, Cheyenne