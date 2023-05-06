Cheyenne natives graduating from Chadron State College

Two hundred and seventeen Chadron State College candidates for undergraduate degrees and 58 candidates for graduate degrees will be honored at 10 a.m. today at the college in Chadron, Nebraska. The commencement ceremony will be streamed online. Winter 2022 graduates will also be participating in the ceremony, since the December event was canceled due to a severe snowstorm.

