CHEYENNE – Several students from the Cheyenne area were honored recently by colleges and universities across the country. They include:
Christopher Travis Brown of Cheyenne earned a Master of Science in Physical Science, with concentrations in Earth Science and Physical Science, from Emporia State University in December. Emporia is a public university in Kansas.
Oranda Davis of Cheyenne earned a Master of Library Science degree from Emporia State University in December.
Alaina Goetsch, a nursing major from Cheyenne, was named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Radford University in Virginia.
Dillen Phillips of Cheyenne earned a spot on the Fall 2021 semester Deans' List at Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan.
Jackson Mugg of Cheyenne, who is majoring in aviation flight management, made the 2021 Fall Dean's List at Lewis University, a Catholic school based in Illinois.
Emily Sandwisch of Cheyenne graduated with a BSN, majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing, from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions in fall 2021.
On Feb. 17, New York Tech's Doctor of Physical Therapy Class of 2024 gathered for a ceremony where 34 students, including Megan Kane from Cheyenne, received white coats. The awarding of a white coat is a symbolic gesture, welcoming students into the profession as they begin their clinical rotations.