CHEYENNE – Several students from the Cheyenne area were honored recently by colleges and universities across the country. They include:

  • Christopher Travis Brown of Cheyenne earned a Master of Science in Physical Science, with concentrations in Earth Science and Physical Science, from Emporia State University in December. Emporia is a public university in Kansas.
  • Oranda Davis of Cheyenne earned a Master of Library Science degree from Emporia State University in December.
  • Alaina Goetsch, a nursing major from Cheyenne, was named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Radford University in Virginia.
  • Dillen Phillips of Cheyenne earned a spot on the Fall 2021 semester Deans' List at Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan.
  • Jackson Mugg of Cheyenne, who is majoring in aviation flight management, made the 2021 Fall Dean's List at Lewis University, a Catholic school based in Illinois.
  • Emily Sandwisch of Cheyenne graduated with a BSN, majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing, from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions in fall 2021.
  • On Feb. 17, New York Tech's Doctor of Physical Therapy Class of 2024 gathered for a ceremony where 34 students, including Megan Kane from Cheyenne, received white coats. The awarding of a white coat is a symbolic gesture, welcoming students into the profession as they begin their clinical rotations.

