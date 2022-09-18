Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Classical Academy is expected to open in fall 2023 to initially serve more than 100 school kids in Laramie County.
Since CCA doesn’t have a facility yet, this is only for starters. The founders plan to eventually have a K-12 student population of 600. They say close to 250 students or their parents in Laramie County have already expressed interest.
The charter school’s initial application was approved Wednesday by the State Loan and Investment Board. SLIB OK’ed the Office of Stand Lands and Investments and the Department of Education to negotiate with CCA for a contract. Although negotiations could possibly be unsuccessful and the matter returned to SLIB, the school is preparing for the next school year. The school will in Laramie County School District 1, although not overseen by LCSD1.
Family Policy Alliance of Wyoming Director Nathan Winters, a founding board member of the academy, and he said he is thrilled to provide a choice for parents here.
“We are aiming, through our hard work and professionalism, by bringing together an excellent curriculum and excellent groups to help us with our back office, that what we have sincerely built is a Cheyenne-led school with a Wyoming heart,” Winters told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “It balances the best curriculum available in the United States with making sure that we are a Wyoming entity.”
The academy’s curriculum will be based on Hillsdale College’s 1776 curriculum for K-12. In the presentation to SLIB members by Winters and Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, it was described as, “scholarly knowledge on understanding of American history, and of the American Republic as governed by the Constitution, and morally grounded in the Declaration of Independence.”
Winters said founders have met with Hillsdale officials and learned about the Barney Charter School Initiative outreach program to develop charter schools in public school systems. CCA was one of seven schools in the nation picked.
Other CCA methodology includes a core knowledge sequence; literacy and an emphasis on phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension; and learning classical texts. The school plans to use a way to teach mathematics called Singapore math.
“In social studies, in fifth grade, at this moment in time, the students would be studying Machiavelli as an example and the structure of government and philosophical thought behind that,” Olsen said. “In science, at the same time, they may be looking at Galileo and the study of space.”
Logistics
The details of where the school will be located, hiring a headmaster, some cost details, and negotiations for special education resource funding are less solidified.
Olsen and Winters told the SLIB they didn’t want to be presumptuous before the application was approved.
Winters told the WTE that CCA is planning on using classroom spaces in the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, and it would be two classes of 20 kids per grade.
At the recent SLIB meeting, the academy was criticized for considering using churches in Cheyenne before moving into another building. Winters said many charter schools seek a space with classrooms to keep costs low, and it’s common in Colorado to use a church in this manner and as a completely separate entity.
He said further details will come about building a CCA facility once it starts working with the School Facilities Commission. Winters said CCA is still required to follow state statute, and it will be as transparent as any other school in the state.
It’s unclear if it will compete for resources with LCSD1. Winters explained the state K-12 funding model is utilized, but CCA would only be funded per student at 80%.
Stakeholders worry even this amount will pull resources from school districts that are struggling. Wyoming Education Association representatives said this could it could exacerbate a teacher and faculty shortage.
LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo noted to the WTE earlier this past week there are many steps ahead before such details will be clear.
“One thing that we’re seeing with the rapid growth of Laramie County is that, right now, our schools are operating at capacity, and in some cases over capacity,” Winters said. “I think one thing that we’re going to be able to provide is an opportunity to actually help provide a service that helps alleviate some of the challenges we, as a community, are facing with the rapid growth in our student population.”
