CHEYENNE – The National Speech and Debate Association has announced Ashley Schulz of Cheyenne's East High School as a winner of the Diamond Coach Award, recognizing a career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education.
This is her fourth Diamond Award.
“Our Diamond Award winners provide access to the life-changing benefits of speech and debate for thousands of students,” National Speech and Debate Executive Director J. Scott Wunn said in a recent news release. “We are proud to recognize these educators for their service.”
The award winners were recognized at the world’s largest academic competition, the National Speech and Debate Tournament, in Louisville earlier in June. More than 10,000 students, coaches and parents from across the nation attend the national tournament every year.
Since 1925, the National Speech and Debate Association has recognized student and coach achievements.
Coaches earn points through team participation, student achievement, public service and leadership work. To earn a Diamond Award, a coach must be a member of the association for at least five years. Coaches earn additional awards with more points earned in the Honor Society. A coach who attains 15,000 points is awarded a first Diamond; they receive a second one for 30,000 points, a third for 60,000 points, and so on. Five years must pass between each such award.