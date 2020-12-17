CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East High School won the finals of the 2020 Wyoming High School Mock Trial and will represent Wyoming in the National High School Mock Trial competition in May. Laramie High School finished second and Rawlins High School was third. The tournament included virtual “trials” Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 12, via Zoom, rather than the traditional site of the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
The national tournament, canceled in 2020, is likely to be virtual in 2021, as well. The field for the Wyoming contest included just three teams, while a record number of judges and attorneys from around the state volunteered to preside and score the trials. Presiding judges included Supreme Court Justices Kate Fox and Keith Kautz and District Judges Suzannah Robinson of Rock Springs and Tori Kricken of Laramie. Teacher coaches were Brian Bailey and Lisa Nowotny of East High, Whitney Martin of Laramie High and James Learned of Rawlins High School.
They were assisted by several local attorneys. Zoom consultants were Paul Anderson and Debbie Jacobson of Laramie County School District 1. WHSMT is supported by a grant from the Wyoming State Bar. Cases are written for Wyoming and the competition is organized by WHSMT Coordinators Marguerite Herman and George Powers of Cheyenne.
In the 2020 competition, teams ran prosecution and defense sides of the case of State of Wyoming vs. Casey Moore, who was tried in the death of a teen-ager who attended a wilderness therapy camp during a dry summer in the fictional Carter County, Wyoming. The case is posted on the website www.wyomocktrial.com. Videos of the three preliminary rounds and final round will be posted on the Website, as well. WHSMT publishes a case at the beginning of the school year, and teams of 6-8 students from any school in Wyoming prepare the case for “trial” toward the end of first semester.
The mock trial program helps young people gain understanding of the legal system and provides opportunities to question, think critically, argue, perform and work as teams.
For more information, contact the program at wyomingmocktrial@gmail.com