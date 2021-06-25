CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East’s speech and debate team earned a variety of awards from the recent National Speech and Debate Tournament.
The tournament was held virtually June 14-18 and represented the largest national tournament in history, with nearly 7,000 competitors from around the country. East High competitor Jayden Roccaforte was crowned the national champion in Poetry, making him Wyoming’s first ever back-to-back national champion and East High’s third national champion ever.
Last year, Roccaforte won Prose Interpretation at the national tournament. Roccaforte and Alexa Mejia were also honored as East High’s second and third ever Four-Time Qualifiers, an extremely difficult and rare accomplishment in the world of speech and debate.
YuYu Yuan was celebrated as the Student of the Year for the NSDA Hole-in-the-Wall District. Assistant Coach Allen Pino earned his first Coaching Diamond, an award given to coaches who offer outstanding commitment to their students and at least five years of service in the activity.
Head Coach Marcus Viney earned the Distinguished Service Key, an honor conferred to coaches who offer outstanding services to their local speech and debate communities.
East competitors also had an historic showing of out-round breaks, including freshmen for the first time in the team’s history. Individual student placings include:
- Adrian Graham, 17th, Policy
- Ella Goodman, double-octafinalist, Expository
- Alyvia Hardy, Top 60, Asynchronous Duo
- Kenneth Lever, 17th, Policy
- Camila Rivera, 14th (out of 473), Expository
- Jayden Roccaforte, National Champion, Poetry, and Top 60, Humor
- Dani Schulz, Top 102, Drama; 26th (out of 487), Poetry; 37th (out of 543), Prose
- Oakley Simons, Top 60, Asynchronous Duo
- Will Ward, double-octafinalist, Pro-Con Challenge
- Kambrie White, Top 102, POI
- Rachel West, 16th (out of 487), Poetry
- YuYu Yuan, Top 102, Oratory, 19th (out of 487), Poetry