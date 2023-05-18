CHEYENNE – Rosie Zubrod, a sophomore at Cheyenne's East High, won a national championship in Expository Speaking, beating out top competitors from around the country.
Zubrod and other members of the East speech and debate team competed at the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions (NIETOC) in Chanhassen, Minnesota, last weekend.
To compete at this tournament, students must qualify through a rigorous process of earning top placings at tournaments throughout the season.
This year, East had 15 students qualify and compete in a range of events. For the last four years, the NIETOC has been virtual, but this year, what many people call “nationals before nationals” was held in person with the largest number of competitors in the tournament’s history.
East competitors represented the school and city well, with multiple outround breaks, a record-breaking four national finalists and Zubrod's championship title in Expository Speaking.
The East High team will now prepare to compete at NSDA Nationals in Phoenix this June. Individual results include:
Ella Goodman, third place in Expository Speaking
Alyvia Hardy, quarterfinals in Duo Interpretation
Solomon Henderson, fifth place in Expository Speaking
Davin Ro, quarterfinals in Duo Interpretation and octafinals in Program Oral Interpretation
Dani Schulz, octafinals in Program Oral Interpretation
Joshua Thompson, fourth place in Expository Speaking
Zcherina Villegas, octafinals in Original Oratory
Rachel West, octafinals in Program Oral Interpretation
Rosie Zubrod, national champion in Expository Speaking