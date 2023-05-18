Cheyenne East Speech and Debate

The Speech and Debate team from Cheyenne East took home honors from the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions (NIETOC) in Chanhassen, Minnesota, last weekend.

CHEYENNE – Rosie Zubrod, a sophomore at Cheyenne's East High, won a national championship in Expository Speaking, beating out top competitors from around the country.

Zubrod and other members of the East speech and debate team competed at the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions (NIETOC) in Chanhassen, Minnesota, last weekend.

