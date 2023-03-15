CHEYENNE — This last weekend, the Cheyenne East Speech and Debate team won the 4A State Championship at the 2023 Wyoming State Speech and Debate Tournament.
The Cheyenne East program also hosted the state tournament at East High School for the three-day event, with 34 schools in attendance. East won convincingly, with a record number of sweepstakes points, and five individual state champions and multiple state runners-up.
This marks one of the best seasons the East team has ever seen in terms of objective results. Marcus Viney, East High’s head coach and president of the Wyoming Speech and Debate Association, earned the 2023 4A Coach of the Year Award, an honor voted on by the other coaches in the community that symbolizes commitment and dedication to the activity at large.
Individual student results include:
Patrick Coggin won third place in Public Forum.
Chloe Fitzgerald was a semifinalist in Duo.
Ella Goodman was state champion in Informative.
Alyvia Hardy won third place in Duo (with Davin Ro).
Clara Kershner took fourth place in Informative, and Solomon Henderson came in fifth place.
Camila Rivera won second place in Extemporaneous.
Davin Ro took second place in POI and third place in Duo (with Alyvia Hardy).
Danielle Schulz was named state champion in Drama, state champion POI and Wyoming Student Ambassador.
Oakley Simons placed fourth in Oratory.
Josh Thompson won second place in Oratory and fifth place in Humor.
Zcherina Villegas was named state champion in Oratory.
Cristina Welch was a semifinalist in Duo.
Rachel West was named state champion in Poetry and won third place in POI.