East High speech and debate state champions 2023

The Cheyenne East Speech and Debate team won the 4A State Championship at the 2023 Wyoming state tournament. 

CHEYENNE — This last weekend, the Cheyenne East Speech and Debate team won the 4A State Championship at the 2023 Wyoming State Speech and Debate Tournament.

The Cheyenne East program also hosted the state tournament at East High School for the three-day event, with 34 schools in attendance. East won convincingly, with a record number of sweepstakes points, and five individual state champions and multiple state runners-up.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus