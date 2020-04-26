CHEYENNE – Tables topped with soap, laundry detergent and other household items stand in the lobby of Cheyenne’s East High School.
Denise Ryden, a student support liaison who works with Laramie County School District 1’s homeless students, put them there for students in need.
She did that after the schools shut down in March, which district officials did in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Ryden, who is accustomed to helping students without stable living situations, keeps a stash of toiletries in her office at East all year long. The abrupt shutdown of many businesses in Cheyenne, however, has left some families without enough money to pay rent, let alone restock shampoo.
Part of Ryden’s job is connecting homeless students and their families with necessities not offered by the district, like clothes and shoes. She’s helped families get everything from gas to school supplies.
“A lot of my families are more stuck at home and don’t have money to get out to buy things,” said Ryden, who estimates there are between 250 and 300 students in transitional living situations enrolled in the district.
“Right now, I have several families living in motel rooms – three, four and five people in there all at the same time,” she said. “That’s difficult in the best of situations. It’s really tough right now.”
Ryden, who East High Principal Sam Mirich described as “a constant advocate” for children, thought about how she could make it easier for families to access the donations she typically keeps in her office.
She approached Mirich about putting it out for the taking in the school lobby.
“It’s available where people don’t have to ask for it. They can just take it,” said Ryden, who likes the idea of allowing families to “shop” for toiletries. Families who are in need can call Ryden on her cellphone or write her an email to set up a time to come by the lobby and pick out items. It is open to students enrolled in any school, not just East.
She’s also been part of a home delivery effort in collaboration with PEEPS, which stands for Parent Engagement and Educational Partnership with Schools.
Laura Fowler, who is a parent-engagement facilitator for PEEPS, said that after the school closure, the district asked their group to help specifically with students in transitional living situations.
Fowler, Ryden and her PEEPS partner, Nicole George, have been driving remote learning packets to students around Laramie County. They’re taking the opportunity to drop off other necessities, as requested, at the same time.
“We’ve also been providing bedding, mattresses and clothing,” Fowler said. “Some of those things we deliver on our routes, some we deliver in our own vehicles.”
Many of those items are donations from charity groups and religious organizations.
Eiron Wilson, who is the outreach director for Element Church, has provided donations to the district through a women’s group called All for One, for about five years.
“I found that teachers were taking money out of their own pockets to help these kids,” Wilson said of why she started the group. If she or another member receives a call about a student who needs something, like clothes or bedding, one of them will usually go pick it up – limiting spending per child to about $100.
Now, the shutdown has amplified many of the disparities that destabilize many children’s living arrangements. According to Wilson, “It really has opened people’s eyes to the needs that are already around them.”
Ryden, who is in regular contact with students in transition, says she’s most concerned about what’s to come, and is trying to keep families ahead of the curve.
She hasn’t seen a huge surge in the number of students with unstable housing – yet.
“A lot of landlords are not evicting people – or at least saying they aren’t – right now,” Ryden said. “I worry more about when we’re back to work and families have to catch up on bills.”