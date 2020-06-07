CHEYENNE – Alisha Arias knows firsthand that living in Wyoming does not shield her from racism.
“I grew up on the south side of Cheyenne, which is mostly Hispanic. It’s just something I’ve been dealing with my whole life,” said Arias, who is a first grade teacher at Henderson Elementary.
“It’s not always so in your face, but it’s here – and it needs to be addressed,” she said, recalling years of cold stares, snide comments and fear for her son’s life.
When Arias learned – along with the rest of the country – that a video recording shows a Minneapolis Police Department officer killing an unarmed black man named George Floyd on Memorial Day, it was a chilling reminder that talking with her students about race has never been so important.
“It’s scary growing up in a world where you could be killed for the color of your skin,” said Arias, who is a part of the approximately 7% of teachers in Laramie County School District 1 who identify as Hispanic. “I want these kids to understand that these problems – that racism – exists. I want them to remember it.”
Floyd’s murder – and the nationwide protests that have followed – is presenting local teachers with a valuable moment to engage their students in a dialogue about racism and civil disobedience. Those conversations can be difficult on their own, but trying to have them in a pandemic-induced remote learning setting has presented teachers with additional challenges.
Current events “in a larger context”
Barry McCann, who teaches government and a special elective focused on genocide at Cheyenne’s South High, said that under normal circumstances, a case like Floyd’s would prompt him to open up a classroom discussion.
As a white teacher who has aligned himself with anti-racism activism since the early 1980s, McCann said students often ask him why he’s so invested in teaching about race.
“Without that historical background, you can’t make sense of a case like George Floyd’s and put it in a larger context. It’s not just this one incident of police killing an unarmed black man,” said McCann, who has invited civil rights activists to speak to his students.
Although the district’s curriculum is broad and does not require specific lessons on racism, McCann said he makes an effort to foster empathy and understanding through teaching about the history of slave patrols, lynchings and protest movements, among other human rights topics.
“Wyoming is not as diverse as other areas. At times, I think some of my students struggle to understand other peoples’ views and experiences. If they haven’t experienced it, it’s harder for them to acknowledge that it’s going on,” he said. “Then I’ll have other students who say, ‘Hey, that just happened to me last week.’ That’s when it gets really intense.”
McCann, who’s been communicating with his students via email and phone since March, said that after Floyd’s death, he received several emails from frustrated and upset students asking how they could help.
“It was hard for them to condense their feelings into just a few sentences when we’re so used to having these really intense conversations face to face. In the classroom, it’s much more fluid and immediate,” said McCann, who invited several of his students to attend a vigil for Floyd at the state Capitol recently.
Julian Bustos, a graduating senior at South, attended the vigil with McCann.
“I thought it was beyond messed up,” said Bustos, who was especially outraged over Floyd’s death after learning about “how horrible and how common (police brutality) is” from McCann’s class.
Now, Bustos is thinking about driving to Denver to join McCann in some of the mass protests happening there. Not all of his teachers are open to discussing racism, but having a teacher like McCann, has helped him digest this moment in American history.
“I feel like I can go to him and ask him anything, no matter how different our viewpoints are,” Bustos said.
Although Bustos and most of McCann’s students are older high schoolers, Arias, who teaches 6- and 7-year-olds, said she tailors her lessons to fit first-graders, who she says don’t fully understand racism yet.
"Hard talks” with tiny scholars
Last week, Arias sent an open letter to parents encouraging them to “continue having the hard talks with these tiny scholars,” and providing resources to help them.
“When it comes to topics like George Floyd and police brutality, there’s a fine line between what is appropriate for me to talk about and what their parents should be talking to them about,” Arias said. “Instead of focusing on individual moments like that, we use literature to talk about difficult topics.”
This year alone, her students read youth-oriented books about an escaped enslaved man named Henry; Ruby Bridges, who was the first black child to integrate segregated schools in New Orleans; and Grace, a modern-day black school girl grappling with peer discrimination.
Arias also uses those books to pose relatable questions to her students – and get them thinking about race. When she asked her students how they would feel “if I couldn’t be your teacher because I have brown skin?” she said they responded with indignation, calling that suggestion “unfair.”
"A major factor” in Cheyenne, everywhere
Fairness is a topic Rodney Atkinson, who is director of credit recovery for Laramie County School District 1 and a former veteran English teacher, often discussed with his students before school went remote.
“Some of the male students I had this year – a few black kids and a couple Hispanic kids – wanted to know what I think about certain situations. About how they’re treated in school, the way they’re talked to in job interviews, and why they get stopped more often,” said Atkinson, who is a longtime black resident of Cheyenne. From his view, racism in Cheyenne is not always as overt as it is elsewhere, but that doesn’t make it any less real or pervasive for the city’s non-white residents.
“I just tell them to look at their skin color. That’s one of the reasons why,” he said, recalling the numerous times over the past 45 years that Cheyenne Police officers have pulled him over, store managers have followed him or Confederate imagery has haunted him.
“I want them to understand that they can’t do everything they want. Even though our Constitution says we’re all supposed to be equal under the law, I tell them to take a good look at their skin color and to navigate society accordingly, because it is a major factor,” said Atkinson, who also engages white students disturbed by the unequal treatment of their black and brown friends about these realities.
But remote learning has all but eliminated the possibility for those raw conversations in the wake of Floyd’s murder, said Atkinson.
“If we go back to the classroom, I’m sure these conversations will come up,” he said, unsure if and how the district would facilitate those discussions.
Friday morning, LCSD1 – which has faced criticism about its handling of reported racist incidents – released a short statement declaring “Black Lives Matter” and offering a toolkit for parents.
"Do they kill brown boys, too?”
In the meantime, Atkinson is taking this moment to talk with his own school-aged grandchildren, who also attend school in Cheyenne.
“I’ve told all of them that racism is real,” he said. “I’ve told them that when they are confronted by police officers to make sure they can see their hands.”
That’s the kind of conversation Arias, the first grade teacher who uses books to explain the ills of racism to her students, has always known she’d have to have with her son one day.
But she wasn’t expecting that day to come so soon.
Last week, as news coverage of Floyd’s death dominated television screens and social media feeds, her 10-year-old-son asked if “the cops killed him because he was black, do they kill brown boys, too?”
All of her experience as a teacher hadn’t prepared Arias to answer that question from her own child, which left her stunned and heartbroken.
“No 10-year-old should have to worry about dying,” said Arias, whose son has slept with a night-light on ever since they had that talk.