CHEYENNE – East, Central and South High School speech and debate teams brought home awards from their separate tournaments this weekend.
East High
Cheyenne’s East High team competed at the Bison Stampede Novice Tournament, hosted by Cheyenne’s South High. East High head coach Marcus Viney said the novices competed in both live and “asynchronous” divisions, and “dominated the tournament, with the most placings of all the teams in attendance.”
Jazyln Matthews won second place in Humor, and second place in POI. Ellie Kerschner took home first place in Oratory. Taylor Turpin took first place in Poetry, and Madelyn Artery finished second. Artery also won first place for Drama, and POI. Anya Neeley finished third in POI.
Ash Beasley was awarded first place for Extemp, and Ella Golwitzer came in second. Golwitzer also earned third place with Finn Knepper in Public Forum. JoJo Robertson took second place for Info.
In Lincoln-Douglas Debate, Natalyia Kopack brought home first place. Burnley and Pierson won second place for the Policy debate, and Uriah Graham and Wyatt Wilson finished third.
Matthews won second place for Async Humor, and Kaylee Fisbeck took third. Artery received first place for Async Poetry, Turpin came in second and Analise Gallardo finished third. Chris Barnes-Smith took third place for Async Info.
Kopack was recognized for second place in Async Drama, and Artery was awarded third. Kopack also came in first place with Gallardo for Async Duo. Fisbeck and Matthews were in second place, and Kerschner and Samantha Jordan finished in third place. Artery took home first place for Async POI, and Neeley won second place.
Central High
The Central High speech and debate team split up for the weekend. Novices attended the tournament at South High, while varsity members participated in the Mile High Invitational at Denver East High School.
Isabelle Conwell won first place in Asynch Drama, as well as second place in Drama in the novice debate. Conwell also took second place for Asynch Oratory, and third for Oratory. Rylei Maher came in third for Extemp.
Meredith Paul won first place in Asynch Oratory and second in Oratory. Lacie Kirlin was awarded third in Asynch Oratory.
Axie Elsasser took home first place in both Informative and Asynch Oratory. Caine Whitman won second place in the Lincoln-Douglas Debate. Adelynn Marcy won first place in the Congressional Debate, Sara Cordova earned second and German Garcia placed third.
Cassidy Clark and Shelby Kirkbride were awarded first place for the Public Forum Debate. Marlo Ellis and Marcy won second place, and Leo Fagan and Abbi Ordell took third.
Aurora Dunning won first place for Drama at the varsity tournament in Denver. Lily Leman and Austin Winstead took first place in Duo, and Winstead was first in Humor.
Ella Groves was awarded second place in Poetry. Ariellen Ivester won second place in POI. For the Public Forum Debate, Saimaa Widi and Anu Glennie received third place.
South High
South High novice speech and debate team members competed in the tournament they hosted. Head coach Tyler Will said it was the first time the high school hosted an in-person competition since the COVID-19 lockdowns.
“After two years of virtual tournaments, our students were excited to have a chance to host in our own building,” he said in a statement. “Newcomer Aidan Levesque-Vickrey took top honors in Novice Humor to cap off a special day for South Speech and Debate.”
Alex Kirk won third place in Novice Drama, and Adelaine Schneider finished third in Novice Humor.