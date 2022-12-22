Landon Brown

Wyoming state Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, poses for a portrait in the House chamber on April 6. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Rep. Landon Brown has filed a bill for the Wyoming Legislature’s upcoming general session that would set the foundation for the Purple Star School program in the state’s K-12 schools.

The Cheyenne Republican lawmaker wants to streamline assistance for military-connected students, and to ensure their transitions from one school to another are well-supported. He said he was approached two years ago by the U.S. Department of Defense to introduce the bill, and has been working since then to implement the program with the Wyoming Department of Education.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus