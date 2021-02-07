PARKVILLE, Mo. – Several students from Cheyenne graduated from Park University last fall.
Park hosted a virtual all-university commencement ceremony on Dec. 12, featuring keynote speaker Anthony Melchiorri, host, co-creator and co-executive producer of Travel Channel’s “Hotel Impossible” series of shows, and a 1990 Park graduate and U.S. military veteran.
The graduates were originally scheduled to participate in an in-person ceremony that day at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, Missouri, but the event was canceled earlier in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Graduates who are from Cheyenne are as follows:
- Artesia L. Alexander, master’s in health care administration
- Raymond J. Bradley, master’s in public administration
- Sarah S. Donis, BS in criminal justice administration/security, cum laude
- Jacqueline Marie Keen, BS in business administration/management, cum laude
- Ross D. Laurel, BS in interdisciplinary studies, cum laude
- Zachary Pete Silvis, BS in management/health care, magna cum laude
- Gary F. Stecks, BS in business administration/management, magna cum laude
- Miranda L. Urban, BS in social psychology, magna cum laude