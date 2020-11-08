CHEYENNE – David Mayberry of Cheyenne has been selected to receive the Sheryl A. Horak Law Enforcement Explorer Memorial Scholarship.
Mayberry is currently a freshman, attending the University of Wyoming in Laramie and pursuing a degree in criminal justice.
Mayberry is a member of Cheyenne Police Department’s Explorer Post. He also is involved in Cheyenne’s Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron, the GEAR UP Wyoming program and the Junior Rifle Club at Cheyenne Rifle Range.
“The Law Enforcement Exploring program has provided me career experiences, such as community policing, drill and ceremony, defensive tactics, radio communication, traffic control, building clearing, firearms experience, leadership experiences, and community service opportunities benefitting the community of Cheyenne,” he said in a news release.
Mayberry was selected on behalf of the National Law Enforcement Exploring Committee from a field of exemplary Law Enforcement Explorers nationwide for his demonstrative superlative performance and participation in life skills, citizenship, leadership and character education experiences that add to the quality of life. He will receive a $1,000, one-time scholarship.
The award also includes a plaque and a pin. Mayberry will be recognized at the Longs Peak Council annual recognition luncheon on Feb. 13 at the council’s Greeley, Colorado, location.
In 1985, 15-year-old Sheryl Ann Horak joined the Bettendorf Police Department Explorer Post No. 9611 in Iowa. She participated in a wide range of post activities over the next two years, rising to the rank of lieutenant.
On April 25, 1987, while participating in a post activity, Sheryl was shot and killed by a deranged individual. On August 14, 1987, a fund was created by Lt. Kim Adamson of the West Valley City, Utah, police department to memorialize Sheryl’s contribution to law enforcement Explorers and to honor her goal to serve as a law enforcement professional. The Sheryl A. Horak Memorial Endowment was instituted to provide scholarship opportunities to Law Enforcement Explorers who demonstrate superior potential as career law enforcement executives.